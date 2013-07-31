Your input is requested

Set your DVR to record the show. Wednesdays 11:00pm ET on Pursuit Channel.

Greetings to all fans of these rare and special films from days gone by. You can help us by voicing your opinion on the following:

Would you prefer for us to keep with the monthly one-hour specials (where the same show airs each week for a month) or would you prefer to see a different half-hour show each week?

Your input will play a role in the future of the Outdoor TV Classics.

Please call and leave a message on our 24 hour voice mailbox at 1-855-296-7469.

FYI, we have a brand new one hour special that will debut on August 7 at 10:00pm CT on Pursuit. I think you’ll enjoy it!

Thanks in advance for your phone call.


