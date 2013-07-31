Your input is requested

By Alan Warren

Greetings to all fans of these rare and special films from days gone by. You can help us by voicing your opinion on the following:

Would you prefer for us to keep with the monthly one-hour specials (where the same show airs each week for a month) or would you prefer to see a different half-hour show each week?

Your input will play a role in the future of the Outdoor TV Classics.

Please call and leave a message on our 24 hour voice mailbox at 1-855-296-7469.

FYI, we have a brand new one hour special that will debut on August 7 at 10:00pm CT on Pursuit. I think you’ll enjoy it!

Thanks in advance for your phone call.