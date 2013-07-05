We want to see YOUR outdoor photos!

By Alan Warren

The Outdoor TV Classics is receiving an enthusiastic response from viewers across the country. From seasoned outdoor veterans to teenagers, the response is consistent and most positive! Thank you very much for watching.

We’d like to see your classic outdoor photos and share them with others.

Here’s the link to use: http://outdoortvclassics.com/upload-photos/

Thank you for watching. We’ll continue sifting through our “vault” of outdoor films and we look forward to sharing future episodes: designed to be watched and enjoyed by your entire family.

All the best,

Alan Warren