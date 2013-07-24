By Alan Warren

We’re soliciting feedback from fans of the Outdoor TV Classics and we need your help.

As we look ahead to more production, we’re entertaining changing the show from a monthly One Hour program (where the show is the same all month long) to a weekly half-hour program that changes each week.

This is where YOU come in.

Which would YOU prefer? Stay with one One Hour program monthly?

Or go to a weekly half-hour show that changes each week?

Please call our 24 hour voice mailbox and leave us a message. We value your input and we look forward to your call.

Call us now at 1-855-296-7469. We look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks in advance.

Larry and Alan