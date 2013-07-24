Set your DVR to record the show. Wednesdays 11:00pm ET on Pursuit Channel.

We need your help

By

Jul 24, 2013 Comments are off

We’re soliciting feedback from fans of the Outdoor TV Classics and we need your help.

As we look ahead to more production, we’re entertaining changing the show from a monthly One Hour program (where the show is the same all month long) to a weekly half-hour program that changes each week.

This is where YOU come in.

Which would YOU prefer? Stay with one One Hour program monthly?

Or go to a weekly half-hour show that changes each week?

Please call our 24 hour voice mailbox and leave us a message. We value your input and we look forward to your call.

Call us now at 1-855-296-7469. We look forward to hearing from you!

Thanks in advance.

Larry and Alan