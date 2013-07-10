Now able to upload photos!

By Alan Warren

We had a glitch on the upload feature of the website but it’s ready to go as of this writing!

If you have some classic fishing, hunting and outdoor photos that you’d like to share, feel free to upload them to our site. We may even use your photo on the show. If we do, you’ll qualify to receive some great prizes.

If you do submit photos, please include the names of the people, an approximate year when the photo was taken and a brief description of the events surrounding the picture.

Thanks in advance. And thank you for watching the Outdoor TV Classics!